(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An officer was punched while attempting to subdue an alleged shoplifter at a store off of East Platte Avenue in the evening hours of Tuesday, Dec. 19 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m. an officer working an extra-duty assignment at a store in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue east of North Circle Drive. The officer recognized a woman in the business as someone who was known to shoplift and who also had warrants.

The Officer attempted to contact the woman who was allegedly trying to exit the store with stolen items and she resisted arrest. While the officer was attempting to subdue her a man punched the officer several times.

Police said both suspects left the area in a vehicle driving recklessly. Police have identified the suspects and are working to find them.