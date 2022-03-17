EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — The 4th judicial district attorney’s office ruling two officer-involved shootings that happened in 2021 in El Paso County justified.

The first happened on September 1st in El Paso County near Peyton on Gollihar road. Investigators were in a standoff with 26-year-old Connor Riley McDaniel. Despite the hours trying to de-escalate the situation, McDaniel fired at least once at law enforcement who returned fire and killed McDaniel.

No one else was hurt.

The second happened in November near Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle. Investigators say Brian Reynoso was trying to escape police and carjacked a car with two people inside, throwing the driver out.

At some point, Officer John Clay shot at Reynoso who crashed the car. The officers and carjacking victims were not hurt. The 4th judicial office ruled that the shooting was justified because the suspect posed a threat to officer clay and others. Reynoso is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, First-degree assault aggravated robbery, and other related charges from the incident.