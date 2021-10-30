Officer-involved shooting timeline: Suspect shot into vehicle, shot at police, trespassed on school property

Police tape marks off where at least one of the scenes during Thursday’s officer-involved shooting.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has released a timeline detailing what happened during Thursday’s officer-involved shooting.

According to EPSO, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Communications Center learned about a man firing a handgun into an occupied car in a parking lot located in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue.

Prior to CSPD officers arriving on scene, the vehicle that was being shot at left the area, and the suspect fled on foot.

Soon after, Vanguard school officials called CSPD about an unknown man walking on school property. The man matched the description of the suspect involved in the earlier shooting.

CSPD officers first made contact with the suspect at the intersection of Hunter Avenue and South Corona Avenue. During the contact, the suspect pointed a firearm at officers and “at least one of the officers shot at least one round at the suspect.”

The suspect then tried to run away and CSPD officers pursued.

As he ran away, the suspect again pointed his weapon at officers in the 1700 block of South Wahsatch Avenue “at which time at least one of the officers fired at least one round toward the suspect.”

CSPD officers and medical personnel then rendered aid to the suspect. He was later transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A total of six CPSD officers were involved in the incident and have been placed on administrative leave per CSPD’s policy.

In accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for the officer-involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation and all updates, with the exception of naming the involved officers, will come from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call EPSO’s Investigations Tip Line at (719) 520-6666.