Officer-involved shooting on April 22 ruled justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– An officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs has been ruled justified.

The shooting took place on Thursday, April 22, 2021, outside of a gas station on Garden of the Gods Road.



Richard Quintana was shot and killed by Officer Christopher Burns after he refused to drop his weapon.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said that Officer Burns was justified in shooting Quintana because there was an imminent danger to multiple police officers and bystanders in the parking lot in which the incident took place.



