Officer-involved shooting in Fountain

(FOUNATIN, Colo.) — The City of Fountain is reporting an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The City sent out a tweet just before 7:30 p.m. in reference to the shooting near Fountain Mesa Road, though few other details were immediately available. The city said a public information officer was en route to provide more information.

Courtesy: Andrea Vazquez

Courtesy: Andrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article when more information becomes available.