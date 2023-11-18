(PUEBLO Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) officers were involved in a shooting after locating a stolen car on Saturday morning, Nov. 18.

PPD says just after 9 a.m. officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle later that morning at 10:17 a.m. in the Sunset Plaza Shopping Center, located at 1153 South Prairie Avenue.

According to PPD, when officers contacted the suspects, shots were fired by police. The suspects then drove the vehicle in reverse into a flea market area hitting at least one person, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the suspect driver died on the scene. Another suspect in the car ran from the area but was arrested a short distance away. No officers were injured, according to police.

Anyone who saw the incident or has a video is asked to contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037.

“The 10th Judicial District CIRT (Critical Incident Response Team) led by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, will handle this investigation. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave per standard protocol,” said PPD. “The Pueblo Police Department does not draw any conclusions about whether the officers acted consistent with our policies and the law until all the facts are known and the investigation is complete.”