Officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Thursday, Oct. 7, an officer-involved shooting occured in the area of Maizeland Road and North Academy Boulevard at Palmer Park.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was believed to have been utilized in multiple bank robberies. The suspect attempted to flee with the vehicle, and once it was stopped, the suspect fired at least one round at Colorado Springs Police Department detectives.

One detective returned at least one round in return, and the suspect was struck at least once, arrested and was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for his life-threatening injuries.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead on this investigation. The involved detectives have been placed on administrative leave.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.