(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer injured his knee during a foot chase of a suspect running from the scene of a crime.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6 at around 5:15 p.m. officers were chasing the suspect Alan Vizcarra, in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue near North Circle Drive, when a Police Sergeant injured his knee according to CSPD.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

With assistance from K-9 officers Vizcarra was apprehended and taken into custody. CSPD said Vizcarra had several felony warrants and was later booked into the Criminal Justice Center.