(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a crash that hospitalized an officer early Saturday morning on July 22.

Shortly before 3:20 a.m., an officer was in his marked patrol car with emergency lights activated. The officer was performing traffic control for an earlier crash that happened on southbound I-25, just north of the Fillmore exit.

A pickup truck traveling southbound on the Interstate hit the police cruiser from behind. Both the officer and the driver of the truck were transported to nearby hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles, per CSPD.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, but early indications point to the driver of the truck being impaired, stated CSPD. I-25 was diverted for southbound traffic for several hours while investigators processed the scene.