(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said an officer arrested two people after discovering hundreds of fentanyl pills inside a vehicle on South Academy Boulevard.

According to CSPD on Wednesday, Oct. 5, an officer was in the 300 block of S. Academy Blvd., which is near the intersection of Airport Road, for “proactive policing”. CSPD said the area apparently has a couple of “skilled gaming” gambling establishments, and officers have noticed an uptick in criminal activity.

The officer contacted the people associated with a suspicious vehicle and noticed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. During the investigation, 376 fentanyl pills were found. CSPD said two people were arrested for narcotics distribution.