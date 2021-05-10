Off-leash dog park and bar sets sights on winter opening in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fetch Park, an off-leash dog park and bar concept, is planning to open a location in Colorado Springs, off Interquest Parkway, this winter.

Fetch Park will provide an off-leash greenspace made of mud-free turf, along with dog cooling stations, a dog bath area, shaded seating and more.

Fetch Park was founded by Stephen Ochs in 2018 in Atlanta.

“All it took was one visit out here and Stephen knew Fetch would be a perfect fit,” said Joanna Thompson, an investing partner in Fetch Park Colorado Springs. “My husky mix, Lilly, loves to go to the park, soon she will be able to go to a park with turf and where employees maintain a watchful eye over the playing pups. I can feel at ease talking with friends with wine or a cocktail from the bar while the dogs exhaust themselves playing with each other or cooling themselves off in the water tubs. We are so excited to make Fetch happen in Colorado Springs and can’t wait to introduce everyone to this amazing concept.”