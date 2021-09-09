October is Colorado Pedestrian Month

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation is encouraging schools to participate in Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 6, to practice pedestrian and road safety.

Established in 1997, Colorado Walk to School Day is part of the International Walk to School Day program, when children from more than 40 countries walk to school on the same day.

Organizers can register their school at walkbiketoschool.org to track participation. Registrations will boost Colorado’s ranking among other states.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need and demand for streets, crosswalks, and public spaces that support walking, biking, and rolling. Across Colorado, communities are taking unique, creative approaches to WTSD, including Estes Park, which is partnering with local non-profit Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success, a family resource center.

“We expect that for those who live too far to walk all the way, there will be a meet-up at the fairgrounds to walk to school from there,” says Estes Park Grant Specialist Christy Crosser. “We are all very excited about this event as we continue to promote the Safe Routes to School program.”

CDOT is offering Walk to School stickers to interested schools and groups while supplies last. Email wendy.mcmillan@state.co.us with your name, physical address, and number of stickers requested as soon as possible or no later than Friday, September 10 , to ensure delivery.

All other resources are available in English and Spanish on the CDOT’s Safe Routes to School website at https://www.codot.gov/programs/bikeped/safe-routes.