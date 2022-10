(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below:

DEMARAS LASHON ALBRIGHT is a Black Male, 26 years old, 6’ tall, and 139 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALBRIGHT is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon.

VALERIE JO FRENCH is a White Female, 35 years old, 5’3” tall, and 130 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. FRENCH is wanted for Felony Menacing and MVT.

DOUGLAS BRADLEY GANOE is a Black Male, 36 years old, 6’ tall, and 139 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GANOE is wanted for Assault 1 (2), Violent Crime – Cause Death/SBI (2), Violent Crime – Weapon Used, Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender, Harassment, MVT, Assault 3, Theft and Leaving Scene/Accident.

RICARDO GABRIEL HUIZAR is a White Male, 26 years old, 5’11” tall, and 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HUIZAR is wanted for Forgery, Kidnapping 2 (2), Robbery, Burglary (4), Theft (4) and Criminal Mischief (2).

XAVIER JOHNSON is a Black Male, 21 years old, 6’ tall, and 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. JOHNSON is wanted for Assault 2, Robbery, Theft, Trespass 1, Assault 3 and Harassment.

PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1.

SAMUEL CHEREE ROGERS is a Black Male, 42 years old, 5’8” tall, and 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ROGERS is wanted for Harassment (3), Protection Order Violation (3), Stalking, Assault 3 (2), Leaving Scene of Accident, Failing to Report Accident, Careless Driving, Driving After Revocation, No Insurance and MVT.