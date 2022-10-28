Oct. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Arden Haught, 25, who was previously featured on the Safe Streets Program on July 8, 2022, is described as a White male, 5’08”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Haught has four warrants for Failure to Appear which includes the following charges:

Possession of a Controlled Substance x3

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Chop Shop After/Remove VIN

Registration – Fictitious Plates

Dangerous Drugs x2

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft

John Salas, 35, who was also previously featured on the Safe Streets Program on April 30, 2021, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Salas has two warrants for Failure to Appear which includes: Burglary, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, and Weapon Offense – Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. His total bond amount is $20,000.