Oct. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.
Arden Haught, 25, who was previously featured on the Safe Streets Program on July 8, 2022, is described as a White male, 5’08”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Haught has four warrants for Failure to Appear which includes the following charges:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance x3
- Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender
- Chop Shop After/Remove VIN
- Registration – Fictitious Plates
- Dangerous Drugs x2
- Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft
John Salas, 35, who was also previously featured on the Safe Streets Program on April 30, 2021, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Salas has two warrants for Failure to Appear which includes: Burglary, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, and Weapon Offense – Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. His total bond amount is $20,000.