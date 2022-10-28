(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

  • Oct. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
  • Oct. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Arden Haught, 25, who was previously featured on the Safe Streets Program on July 8, 2022, is described as a White male, 5’08”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Haught has four warrants for Failure to Appear which includes the following charges:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance x3
  • Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender
  • Chop Shop After/Remove VIN
  • Registration – Fictitious Plates
  • Dangerous Drugs x2
  • Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft

John Salas, 35, who was also previously featured on the Safe Streets Program on April 30, 2021, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Salas has two warrants for Failure to Appear which includes: Burglary, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, and Weapon Offense – Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. His total bond amount is $20,000.