Oct. 24 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below:

TREVON ANTHONY ARNELL is a Black Male, 22 years old, 5’11” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ARNELL is wanted for Murder 2 – Att., Violent Crime w/Weapon (9), Assault 1 – Deadly Weapon (2), Accessory, Burglary 1 (2), Burglary 2 (2), Robbery – Agg. (3), Felony Menacing (3) and Driving Under the Influence.

ANDREW JAMES BROWNING is a White Male, 33 years old, 5’11” tall, and 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BROWNING is wanted for Burglary 2 (3), Trespass 1 – Dwelling, Theft (3), Trespass 1 – Auto (2), Indecent Exposure, ID Theft, Stalking, Trespass 3, Assault 3, Harassment, Criminal Possession of Financial Device, Criminal Possession of ID Doc., Sex Offender – Failure to Register and Driving Under Suspension.

SAVANNAH MAE NANCY GRABERINO is a White Female, 25 years old, 5’9” tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. GRABERINO is wanted for Assault 2 (2), and Harassment.

LAVAUGHN RUDOLPH MILNE is a Black Male, 35 years old, 5’9” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MILNE is wanted for Murder 1 – Att. and Firearm – Illegal Discharge.

JOEY ANTHONY MURACA is a White Male, 22 years old, 6’1” tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. MURACA is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Assault 3, Harassment (2), Protection Order Violation (2) and Child Abuse.

QUINTON TRE SIMPSON is a Black Male, 21 years old, 5’9” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SIMPSON is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Murder 2 – Att., POWPO, Harassment (2), Violation of Protection Order (2), Prohibited Use of Weapon, Assault 3, Felony Menacing and Possession of Handgun by Juvenile.

JESSE DANIEL SMITH is a White Male, 29 years old, 5’9” tall, and 135 lbs., with red hair and green eyes. SMITH is wanted for Felony Menacing (2), Illegal Discharge of Firearm and Reckless Endangerment.

JANICE RENEE WILLIAMS is a Black Female, 61 years old, 5’10” tall, and 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WILLIAMS is wanted for Felony Menacing (2), Criminal Impersonation (2), False Reporting, Driving Under the Influence and Driving Under Restraint.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in CASH for information provided to CRIME STOPPERS.