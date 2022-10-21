(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

23-year-old Javarrea Doage is described as a black man, 5’6″, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Doage has ten warrants, with one being a no-bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes:

Possession of a Controlled Substance x3

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon

Violation of a Protection Order x2

Assault

Careless Driving

Trespass

Driving Under Restraint

Doage’s bond amount is $13,100.

37-year-old David Justis is described as a White man, 6’2″, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Justis has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Carrying a Concealed Weapon. He has a second warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance. Justis’ total bond amount is $2,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.