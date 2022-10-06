(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below:

THOMAS PATRICK AVIS

IVORY CONSTANCE CHAVEZ

SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA

LIONEL JEFFERY LEE

THOMAS PATRICK AVIS is a White Male, 56 years old, 5’9” tall, and 195 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. AVIS is wanted for Stalking, Harassment, Tampering 2 and Violation of Protection Order.

IVORY CONSTANCE CHAVEZ is a White Female, 35 years old, 5’3” tall, and 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CHAVEZ is wanted for Aggravated Robbery.

SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’9” tall, and 199 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GARCIA is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Violent Crime – Weapon Used and Violent Crime – Cause Death/SBI.

LIONEL JEFFERY LEE is a Black Male, 43 years old, 6’2” tall, and 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LEE is wanted for Murder 2 – Attempted and Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon.

ANTONIUS RASHAD LOGGINS

LEMICH TAJON DUPREE RIDDLE

CHARLES ANTHONY STANDRIDGE

JOHNATHON ANDRE THOMPSON

ANTONIUS RASHAD LOGGINS is a Black Male, 26 years old, 5’9” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LOGGINS is wanted for Obstruction (2), Tampering, Harassment, Cruelty to Animals, Burglary 1, Assault 2 (2), Theft, Criminal Mischief and Child Abuse (3).

LEMICH TAJON DUPREE RIDDLE is a Black Male, 25 years old, 5’8” tall, and 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. RIDDLE is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Felony Menacing, Assault 3 and Criminal Mischief.

CHARLES ANTHONY STANDRIDGE is a White Male, 38 years old, 5’10” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. STANDRIDGE is wanted for Stalking, Trespass 1, Harassment, False Imprisonment, Tampering 2, Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Restraint and Careless Driving Resulting in Injury.

JOHNATHON ANDRE THOMPSON is a Black Male, 29 years old, 6’2” tall, and 132 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. THOMPSON is wanted for Robbery, Motor Vehicle Theft, Theft, Harassment and Violation of Protection Order (4).