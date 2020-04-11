NWS moves SKYWARN training online due to COVID-19

Every year the National Weather Service holds several SKYWARN training workshops across Southern Colorado. These classes get people prepared for severe weather season and allow them to become certified as weather spotters for the NWS. The FOX21 Storm Team has been heavily involved in this program in past years as well. If you want to learn more about last year’s classes click here.

This year is no different — the classes will still be held, just online! You can register for one of four upcoming online SKYWARN classes by heading to the NWS Pueblo website and clicking on one of the registration links. These classes are scheduled though May 6, 2020. You’ll be able to complete your SKYWARN certification and give official weather reports to the National Weather Service about weather in your area. It is a very valuable resource, especially in severe weather season.

To register for an online class, click here.