PHOENIX (KXRM) — Bruce Brown scored a game-high and season-high 31 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 119-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns Thursday night.

Denver (52-28), which has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, announced before the game that Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would all miss the game due to their respective injuries.

The Nuggets will close the regular season this weekend with a road game at Utah Saturday followed by the season finale Sunday at home against the Sacramento Kings.