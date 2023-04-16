DENVER (KXRM) — Jamal Murray scored a game-high 24 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-80 in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Sunday night.

Murray, who finished two rebounds and two assists shy of a triple-double, was part of a Nuggets lineup in which all five starters finished the game in double figures.

Nikola Jokic, who didn’t foul out at all during the regular season, registered his sixth foul in the fourth quarter and sat the rest of the game with the result well in hand. The NBA MVP finalist had 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Michael Porter Jr. had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Game 2 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday at Ball Arena.