Nov. 7 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below.

Courtesy of CSPD, DEMARAS LASHON ALBRIGHT

Courtesy of CSPD, PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA

Courtesy of CSPD, VALERIE JO FRENCH

Courtesy of CSPD, RICARDO GABRIEL HUIZAR

DEMARAS LASHON ALBRIGHT is a Black Male, 27 years old, 6’ tall, and 139 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALBRIGHT is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon.

PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1.

VALERIE JO FRENCH is a White Female, 35 years old, 5’3” tall, and 130 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. FRENCH is wanted for Felony Menacing and MVT.

RICARDO GABRIEL HUIZAR is a White Male, 26 years old, 5’11” tall, and 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HUIZAR is wanted for Forgery, Kidnapping 2 (2), Robbery, Burglary (4), Theft (4) and Criminal Mischief (2).

Courtesy of CSPD, CHARLES WILLIAM SWIFT

Courtesy of CSPD, LATERRIOUS CARRELL TANKS

Courtesy of CSPD, MILTON JAMES TORNES

Courtesy of CSPD, MARCUS DEWAYNE WILLIAMS

CHARLES WILLIAM SWIFT is a White Male, 57 years old, 6’2” tall, and 195 lbs., with grey hair and green eyes. SWIFT is wanted for Failure to Register – Sex Offender.

LATERRIOUS CARRELL TANKS is a Black Male, 32 years old, 5’11” tall, and 155 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TANKS is wanted for Burglary 2, Assault 2 and Harassment.

MILTON JAMES TORNES is a Black Male, 45 years old, 5’7” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TORNES is wanted for Stalking, Felony Menacing and Harassment.

MARCUS DEWAYNE WILLIAMS is a Black Male, 21 years old, 5’6” tall, and 134 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WILLIAMS is wanted for Assault 2.