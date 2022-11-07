Nov. 7 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below.
DEMARAS LASHON ALBRIGHT is a Black Male, 27 years old, 6’ tall, and 139 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALBRIGHT is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon.
PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1.
VALERIE JO FRENCH is a White Female, 35 years old, 5’3” tall, and 130 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. FRENCH is wanted for Felony Menacing and MVT.
RICARDO GABRIEL HUIZAR is a White Male, 26 years old, 5’11” tall, and 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HUIZAR is wanted for Forgery, Kidnapping 2 (2), Robbery, Burglary (4), Theft (4) and Criminal Mischief (2).
CHARLES WILLIAM SWIFT is a White Male, 57 years old, 6’2” tall, and 195 lbs., with grey hair and green eyes. SWIFT is wanted for Failure to Register – Sex Offender.
LATERRIOUS CARRELL TANKS is a Black Male, 32 years old, 5’11” tall, and 155 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TANKS is wanted for Burglary 2, Assault 2 and Harassment.
MILTON JAMES TORNES is a Black Male, 45 years old, 5’7” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TORNES is wanted for Stalking, Felony Menacing and Harassment.
MARCUS DEWAYNE WILLIAMS is a Black Male, 21 years old, 5’6” tall, and 134 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WILLIAMS is wanted for Assault 2.