(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

James Espinoza, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 145 pounds, with brown hair

and brown eyes. Espinoza has a no-bond warrant for Flight-Escape, which includes Assault.

Marcos Trujillo, 26, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 140 pounds, with brown hair

and brown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two no-bond warrants for Failure to

Comply, which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Burglary. He has a no-bond

warrant for Contempt of Court, which includes Theft of Firearm-Attempted Lesser Included

Offense. His fourth warrant is for Flight-Escape-Unauthorized Absence. His total bond

amount is $150.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.