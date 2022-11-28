Nov. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in Injury, Failing to Report Accident (2), Driving Under Restraint, Driving Under Influence, No Insurance, Unsafe Vehicle and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

BETTY SHARLENE BOYKIN is a White Female, 28 years old, 5’8” tall, and 125 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. BOYKIN is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (2) and Vehicular Eluding.

RONALD RICHARD CREIGHTON is a White Male, 49 years old, 5’8” tall, and 155 lbs., with blue eyes. CREIGHTON is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Possession of Financial Device (3), False Reporting, Obstructing Government Operations, Identity Theft (9) and Theft.

EMILIE RENEA DEERING is a White Female, 26 years old, 5’11” tall, and 190 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. DEERING is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft and Possession of Controlled Substance.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’9” tall, and 199 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GARCIA is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Violent Crime – Weapon Used and Violent Crime – Cause Death/SBI.

MARQUEE DUANE MALONE is a Black Male, 30 years old, 6’4” tall, and 280 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MALONE is wanted for Assault 2 and Harassment.

DENNIS JAMES NEER is a White Male, 32 years old, 5’8” tall, and 161 lbs., with hazel eyes. NEER is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation and Assault 3.

DAKOTA RAY STELTER is a White Male, 25 years old, 6’ tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. STELTER is wanted for Identity Theft, Forgery, Vehicular Eluding (2), Trespass – Auto and Theft.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, please call CRIME STOPPERS at (719) 634-STOP (7867) in Colorado Springs or (719) 542-STOP (7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in CASH for information provided to CRIME STOPPERS.