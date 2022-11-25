Nov. 25 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.
Denise Mares, 35, is a Hispanic female, 5’02”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mares has a no-bond warrant for a Probation Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.
Danny Sisneros, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sisneros has a no-bond warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. He has a second warrant for Weapon Offense which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and Defaced Firearm Possession. His bond is $2,500.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, you are encouraged to contact PPD. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
