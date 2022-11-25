Nov. 25 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department (PPD)

Denise Mares, 35, is a Hispanic female, 5’02”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mares has a no-bond warrant for a Probation Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Danny Sisneros, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sisneros has a no-bond warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. He has a second warrant for Weapon Offense which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and Defaced Firearm Possession. His bond is $2,500.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, you are encouraged to contact PPD. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.