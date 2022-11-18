(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Daniel Howlingwolf, 30, is described as a Native American male, 5’11”, 130 pounds with

brown hair and brown eyes. Howlingwolf has two warrants. He has a no-bond warrant for a

Parole Violation which includes Larceny and a second warrant for Failure to Appear which

includes Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Motor

Vehicle Theft. His bond is $3,500.

Fredrick Redfern Sr., 63, is described as a White male, 6’04”, 190 pounds, bald, with blue

eyes. Redfern has a warrant for Larceny. His bond is $2,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.