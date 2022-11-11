(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below.

MARCUS JAMES CRAWFORD is a White Male, 28 years old, 6’ tall, and 170 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. CRAWFORD is wanted for Burglary 1, Theft, Driving Under Restraint (2), Eluding, No Insurance and Unregistered Vehicle.

XAVIER MARQUEZ HARNESS is a Black Male, 26 years old, 5’8” tall, and 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HARNESS is wanted for Robbery – Agg., POWPO, Menacing, Felony Menacing (2), Criminal Mischief, Driving Under Restraint and Vehicular Eluding.

TIMOTHY GARLAND HAYSLETT is a Black Male, 29 years old, 5’11” tall, and 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HAYSLETT is wanted for Sex Assault, Assault 2 – Strangulation, Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender (2), Felony Menacing, Driving Under Restraint (2), Careless Driving and Driving Under Influence (2).

LIONEL JEFFERY LEE is a Black Male, 43 years old, 6’2” tall, and 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LEE is wanted for Murder 2- Attempted and Assault 1 -SBI w/Deadly Weapon.

KAILAN RODRIGUEZ MARION is a Black Male, 23 years old, 5’11” tall, and 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MARION is wanted for Sex Assault on a Child – Position of Trust (5), Sex Assault – Pattern of Abuse (4), Enticement of Child, Internet Luring of Child, Theft, Forgery and Trespass 1 – Auto.

MALENI GEOVANNA MUNGUIA is a White Female, 31 years old, 5’9” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MUNGUIA is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 3, Harassment and False Imprisonment.

MARCUS GEORGE RODRIGUEZ is a White Male, 27 years old, 5’6” tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. RODRIGUEZ is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Felony Menacing and Criminal Mischief.

MATTHEW RAYMOND STONE is a White Male, 36 years old, 5’8” tall, and 230 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. STONE is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, MVT and Sex Offender – Registration.