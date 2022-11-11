Nov. 11 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Sergio Alvarez, 35, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 187 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alvarez has a no-bond warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute Meth and Heroin, Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crime and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

Anthony Medina, 39, is a Hispanic male, 5’09”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Medina has a warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Driving Under Restraint and License Plates – Unlawful Display. His bond is $10,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.