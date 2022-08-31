COLORADO SPRINGS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Sept.1, by giving away a free Confetti Bundlet to the first 250 people who arrive at a local Colorado Springs bakery.

To spread the birthday joy, Nothing Bundt Cakes will hold an online contest for one lucky fan to win a $25,000 birthday party that will be planned by a celebrity party planning company. Additionally, 25 runner-ups will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

To enter the contest, fans will need to submit a photo from their favorite birthday memory and describe what they enjoyed the most about the memory. Contestants will also need to share what winning the party would mean to them. You can view the complete contest rules here. Entries will be accepted from Sept. 1 through Sept. 25. Winners will be announced on the contest website in October.

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in Las Vegas in 1997, Nothing Bundt Cakes began as a small baking business out of the home kitchens of co-founders Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. Demand for their popular bundt cakes soon grew until they were able to open a bakery… and then another and another, eventually begining to franchise their unique concept. Now, with nearly 450 locations in the U.S. and Canada, Nothing Bundt Cakes can, “Bring the Joy™ to special occasions and everyday moments.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes have received industry accolades from Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List, Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Franchise Business Review’s Franchise Hall of Fame and, for seven years running, Franchise Times’ “Fast and Serious.”