Not the Santa you’d expect: 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office brings gifts to elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office usually does its work in a courtroom, but recently the D.A. was playing Santa at a local school.

Friday, D.A. Michael Allen visited Pinello Elementary School bearing gifts after working with the school’s social worker and counselor to determine a select few of students in need.

The gifts were paid for with money from the district attorney’s diversion funds.

For many students, the presents came at a crucial time as some families continue struggling from the pandemic.

“These presents are above and beyond what their families can provide,” Pinello Elementary School Principal Stacy Blair said. “Things that they love and we can’t always provide at school.”

“People have an impression that all we do is throw people into prison and that’s not what we do,” Allen explained. “We care about the community, trying to make it better.”

The district attorney said his office is expanding its giving campaign to Teller County this year.