(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A group of dog owners gathered at the Pueblo Riverwalk on Friday afternoon to partake in a new learning experience for their dogs. As the sun shined down on the Riverwalk, the dogs and their owners partook in roll call and then stepped into the boat.

“It’s fantastic,” said dog owner, Erin Bonwell. “It’s an amazing experience getting to help your dog grow, and grow with your dog as you learn new things.”

Pamela Leland, owner of the Colorado Springs Dog Training Company, is the mastermind behind the group. She trains and teaches dogs throughout the Pikes Peak region to be the very best.

Baumtrog’s dog smiled on the boat as he looked out on the riverwalk.

“So the goal of my business is to create exceptional companion dogs– exceptional– a cut above anything you would ever see,” Leland said. “A service dog is the result of that. They need to be exceptional and in public, they almost need to be invisible because they should not interfere with anything going on in a store, a restaurant, or a business.”

Part of the training Leland offers is partaking in activities that will challenge the dog. For the activity on Friday afternoon, this introduced the dogs from being on land to being on a boat.

“Some of them are young and some are older, but we’re all learning, and the dogs are learning,” said dog owner, Maureen Baumtrog. “And it’s so fun and exciting to see them learn week by week.”

One of the dog owners in attendance was Josslyn Aberle who shared how her service dog, Finn, has brought joy and support into her life.

“He has added more to my life than I ever thought was even possible having a dog,” Aberle said. “I had a career in the military and I moved around a lot, so I never had an opportunity to get a dog. So now that I’m retired and being able to spend the time and become a part of a dog community as well has just been really enriching.”

Aberle shared how Finn is able to support her in her day-to-day life.

“He helps me manage my symptoms of PTSD,” Aberle said. “And I also have vertigo. So, when it hits, he can sense it and he’ll come up and brace right up against me and lean against me.”

As the dogs and owners looked out on the riverwalk, they caught the attention of many.

“I have never been down to the riverwalk, so it’s great to see everything and everything so green with all this spring rain,” Baumtrog said. “So it’s a wonderful experience.”

The day’s activity not only challenging the dogs on new terrain but also serving as a social opportunity for dog owners to interact with each other.

“We always have to remember that there is a person at the other end of the leash, and I use dog training as a social event also so people can meet each other, do different things with each other, and create memories,” said Leland.

The biggest smiles were on both dog and owner as they each exited the boat.

“Pueblo has been wonderful to allow us to come down here putting 18 people and 18 dogs on one boat and go around the riverwalk has been wonderful,” Leland said. “A lot of people that own dogs live by themselves and they don’t get opportunities like this. So, I create them, and I want to create these events so people have something to look forward to and then have the memories to follow.”