Northrop Grumman hosts ribbon cutting at new Colorado Springs facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– One of the leading aerospace and defense companies in Colorado now has a new facility in Colorado Springs.

Northrop Grumman held a ribbon-cutting for the new building on Federal Drive, featuring advanced engineering, research labs and software development factories.

Courtesy of Northrop Grumman Corporation.

It will also be home to the company’s missile defense solutions and strategic deterrent teams.

“Our new labs and collaborative zones better enable us to deliver innovative solutions that help to protect and defend our nation and its allies,” said Blake Larson, corporate vice president and president.

The company says that it believes that the newly-added space will give Northrop Grumman more flexibility for future expansion and growth opportunities.

