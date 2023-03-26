Northern lights seen in Colorado skies

(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — The Aurora Borealis was seen dancing above Antero Reservoir just past midnight on Saturday, March 25.

A 30-second timelapse created by photographer, Candayce Abney, captured the northern lights shimmering in the sky between 12:08 a.m. and 1:06 a.m.

“We took a few test photos, hoping to see some faint glow,” said Abney in a post to social media. “When we noticed the pillars we immediately started taking a sequence of photos…”

Courtesy of Candayce Abney

Courtesy of Candayce Abney

Courtesy of Candayce Abney

Abney stated the Aurora Borealis was more strongly visible than anticipated.

“There was so much movement with the Aurora dancing in the sky, I decided to take a few timelapses,” said Abney.