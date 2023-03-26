Northern lights seen in Colorado skies

(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — The Aurora Borealis was seen dancing above Antero Reservoir just past midnight on Saturday, March 25.
A 30-second timelapse created by photographer, Candayce Abney, captured the northern lights shimmering in the sky between 12:08 a.m. and 1:06 a.m.
“We took a few test photos, hoping to see some faint glow,” said Abney in a post to social media. “When we noticed the pillars we immediately started taking a sequence of photos…”
Abney stated the Aurora Borealis was more strongly visible than anticipated.
“There was so much movement with the Aurora dancing in the sky, I decided to take a few timelapses,” said Abney.