FRIDAY 3/31/2023 1:29 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said the lanes are expected to be closed until 3 p.m. Friday.

FRIDAY 3/31/2023 1:10 p.m.

Two lanes of traffic are closed on northbound Powers Boulevard due to hanging street lights, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD tweeted at about noon that two lanes of traffic were closed on northbound Powers Blvd just north of Constitution Avenue due to street lights hanging in traffic.