COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — First responders have blocked portions of I-25 due to a car crash that happened around 9:45 Saturday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the crash happened near the I-25 and South Nevada/Tejon Exit (140).

NB left shoulder and left lane blocked. https://t.co/JBOsVRthVc — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 14, 2021

Officials have reported debris in the roadway.

Drivers are urged to slow down and/or avoid the area as first responders clear the scene.