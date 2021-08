COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Law enforcement personnel are redirecting traffic from I-25 following a fatal accident.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, drivers are being redirected off the interstate at the Bijou Street exit.

Serious Traffic Crash north bound I-25 and Bijou St. North bound I-25 will be diverted at Cimarron St. Please find an alternative route. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) August 1, 2021

Officers told FOX21 traffic is going to be impacted from the south end of Colorado Springs to Uintah Street.

The police department is urging drivers to avoid the area.