(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to avoid northbound lanes at I-25 and McCulley Avenue Friday morning on March 24.

PPD said all northbound lanes in the area are closed due to a crash. Commuters are told to use alternative routes.

No injuries have been reported at this time, per PPD.

Check back with FOX21 News for more updates on this story.