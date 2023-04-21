(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In preparation for an upcoming traffic switch on I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said overnight lane closures will be in effect starting from Monday, April 24, to Friday, April 28.

CDOT said beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday drivers can anticipate various lane closures on northbound I25 lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

In addition, on Saturday night, April 29, northbound I-25 traffic will move to the newly constructed southbound lanes and will be head-to-head, separated by temporary barriers with 11-foot lanes and two-foot shoulders, so northbound lanes can be constructed. Drivers can expect northbound alternating lane closures and intermittent short delays at ramps Saturday night from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. for the traffic switch. Drivers can expect new on- and off-ramps once work is completed.

Nighttime closures traffic impacts: