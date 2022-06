COLORADO SPRINGS — All northbound lanes of I-25 are closed just south of Cimarron due to a crash.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Communications tweeted about the crash at 8:45 p.m., which initially only closed northbound interstate access from Cimarron, but the closure was upgraded to a full closure just before 9 p.m.

Alternate routes are advised. Truck route is Highway 115 (Nevada Avenue) through downtown.