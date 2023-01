(EL PASO COUNTY) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is reporting that North Meridian Road is closed at Roslyn Road in the Black Forest neighborhood due to a vehicle crash.

EPSO tweeted at 1:11 p.m. that the road was closed, and are asking the public to avoid the area. EPSO says Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating and they will provide updates.

FOX21 will update this article as more information becomes available.