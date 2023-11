(AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) said its North Gate would be closed to all traffic on Friday, Nov. 10 due to construction for the new Academy Visitor Center and hotel.

USAFA said the closure is for contractors to pour concrete for the deck of the pedestrian bridge between the new visitor center and commercial hotel and conference center.

The North Gate is expected to reopen on Saturday, Nov. 11.