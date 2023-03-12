North Academy and Palmer Park closed due to crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with eight people injured Sunday afternoon on March 12.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD is responding to North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. Northbound Academy is shut down at Palmer Park. CSFD is asking the public to avoid the intersection due to police and fire crews blocking the area.

Crews are reporting the crash involved ejected individuals. There are “8 patients,” according to CSFD. All parties are ‘stable,’ and have been transported to hospitals.

Check back with FOX21 News for more updates on this story.