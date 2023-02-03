(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Late Thursday night on Feb. 2 North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and United States Northern Command issued a statement about the alleged surveillance balloon currently over the continental U.S.

According to NORAD, the U.S. government has detected and is tracking a “high altitude surveillance balloon” that is over the continental U.S. According to a report by AP News, China has said the balloon is a “civilian airship used for meteorological research.”

NORAD said they are continuing to track and monitor the balloon closely.

“NORAD commander General Glen VanHerck assesses the balloon does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground at this time,” said the release.

The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic said NORAD.