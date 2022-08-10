COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mayor’s office is now accepting nominations for the annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards.

The awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals, age 40 and under, whose efforts impact the Colorado Springs community. Nominees must live or work in Colorado Springs, City employees are not eligible.

The Mayor’s Office outlines the six award categories as:

Community and economic impact: An individual who has measurably impacted the community or local economy through their business, community involvement, or events. The community impact should have a tangible, measurable effect on the community, including job creation, workforce development, volunteer efforts, board service, or an innovative business model that promotes social goals.

Creative industry: An individual who is using creative methods or systems to transform their given industry and demonstrates the power of art and business working together to make a positive impact.

Education: Through creative, non-traditional approaches focused on improving education, this individual actively helps foster future generations of innovative thinkers.

Military leader: A team player who leads by example to embody the values of integrity and excellence in service. This individual’s positive impact extends into the greater community.

Sports, health & wellness: An individual who is making a standout contribution in any of the sports, health, and wellness sectors, whether as an entrepreneur through business, events, or volunteer commitments or as a health and wellness champion tangibly improving the lives of others, physically, emotionally and/or mentally; implements compelling new ideas or provides, grows or enhances sport/recreation initiatives; uses sport/recreation to bring the community together; or someone who has worked to make it possible for more people and societal groups to live healthier, happier lives and whose work in sports/health/wellness has had a meaningful social impact.

Technology and sustainability: This individual provides enhancements in technology and/or sustainability that advance productivity, improve efficiency, increase performance, provide innovative results, or pursues sustainable initiatives to make our community a better place for future generations.

Nominations must be submitted via ColoradoSprings.gov/MYLA by Friday, September 9. Winners will be announced at an award ceremony on Thursday, October 27.