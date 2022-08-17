COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Preservation, Inc’s Endangered Places Program has worked to protect and preserve the state’s most historic and endangered places.

Since 1997, the program has brought awareness, advocacy and assistance to threatened sites across Colorado.

The 2023 application has been opened for communities to nominate a location they believe needs to be preserved. Preservation professionals statewide will review all nominated sites. Throughout the selection process, a preservation professional will represent the nominated site and will have approximately three weeks in September to visit the location and meet with supporters.

Reviewers will ranks and discuss nominated sites at regional and statewide review meetings, according to the nomination form. Colorado Preservation, Inc. will determine the final selection based on reviewer recommendations and discussions. Final selections will be made in October. You can expect to hear back on your site’s nomination status by the end of December.

“Please note site selection takes into consideration: significance, urgency of threat, level of community support, what a “save” would look like for the property, and how CPI can assist,” said Colorado Preservation, Inc. “Resource type and location are also considered.”

You can nominate an endangered place in Colorado here.