(PUEBLO) — A containment line has now been placed around fire that sparked near the Arkansas River in the Aberdeen Bluffs area, per the Pueblo Fire Department.

PFD said they were tackling a “river bottom fire” on both sides of the Arkansas River around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Courtesy of the Pueblo Fire Department

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., PFD said fire crews were able to secure a line around the fire to stop the growth.

They will be monitoring it and working to extinguish hot spots overnight.