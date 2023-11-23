(COLORADO SPRINGS) — While it may be Thanksgiving, first responders are still working around the clock to make sure our community is protected. A group of Colorado Springs firefighters are making their own memories this holiday, starting off with a breakfast feast.

“Every day usually starts the same with equipment checks, making sure that we have everything we need for the day, whether it’s a fire or a medical or other emergency,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Battalion Chief, Steve Wilch. “So that’s pretty normal, but on a day like today [Thanksgiving], we also have to look at our menu.”

On this Thanksgiving Day menu, there are traditional items like turkey and ham, but for breakfast they get ooey, gooey delicious cinnamon rolls.

“We do it just like we would at home,” Wilch said. “I love the football that accompanies Thanksgiving, so as a family, we spend it here within these walls, but we run our 911 calls, and we enjoy the day.”

At Colorado Springs Fire Station One, a breakfast feast was underway with delicious looking cinnamon rolls.

With football playing and cinnamon rolls at the ready, it would be a matter of minutes before this would all change, with a call for help coming into Station One. Two firefighters, Christian Palomba and Jason Jones, were among the crew that instantly suited up, ready to go to the scene.

“It starts with… we get the alarm,” Jones said. “We’ll get code in by dispatch, and then we’ll get a little more information on the notes that one can use on scene. So, they just wanted somebody to check out the individuals involved in the accident.”

Inside of the fire engine, one crew responded to a call on Thursday morning.

Once at the scene of the crash, each crew member took to their role, whether it be checking the cars or checking in on the injured individuals.

“Then the paramedic triages the patients and then tells me which one to go to first,” Palomba said. “So most critical and then to least critical. So, that’s when I went to the gentleman that needed my assistance and I helped him first.”

While this Thanksgiving Day is spent serving Southern Colorado, this crew expressed their gratitude for both the department and the community they tirelessly protect and serve.

“I’m super thankful to be here, excited that I have the opportunity to work for the Colorado Springs Fire Department,” Palomba said. “It was a lot of work to get here, but everything worked out and I’m just going to work hard and try and do my best.”

One firefighter climbs up a ladder as part of a training drill.

This crew is a mix of new and seasoned firefighters, some who have spent countless holidays in uniform and others who have not; but together creating new memories this holiday.

“We know that coming into this career, that we will be doing holidays, and we love to serve our community, but we also are a big family ourselves,” Wilch said. “Thanksgiving is a day that we prepare for, and we will run our calls, but we’ll also have a very nice Thanksgiving meal.”

Two firefighters look out on the scene of the crash on Thursday morning.

Family members will get to see their loved ones and share a Thanksgiving meal at Fire Station One.

“For me, it’s almost kind of gotten normal and it’s kind of special,” Jones said. “Even though we are working on a holiday, to bring our families and have a little meal… [it] kind of blends that family and work relationship.”

On Thanksgiving Day, at their home away from home, is a special group of firefighters who love their job and love serving Southern Colorado.

“Well, because we fight fire together and we bond every day of the year,” Wilch said. “So this day is just a special day to spend it with my second family where we get to share stories about our families at home, laugh about the kids, laugh about the good times and so we share those moments together and it’s a special day.”