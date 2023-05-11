(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) worked with members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) to keep community members safe around downtown Colorado Springs due to severe weather on Thursday, May 11.

According to CSPD, on Thursday officers assisted members of CSFD to evacuate several areas along Fountain Creek. Several officers warned and helped community members move away from fast-moving water in camps near the creek banks.

CSFD conducted a swift water rescue of a man with a camp in the middle of the creek near Colorado Avenue. Two people and a dog had to be rescued from rising water near the I-25 Bijou northbound on-ramp and Monument Valley Park.

Police said several people were taken to the Springs Rescue Mission, and several people were treated for exposure due to the continuous rain throughout the morning. Officers attribute the swift action of officers and firemen to there being no injuries.