CAÑON CITY, Colo. – There is no foul play suspected after a 19-year-old man was found dead inside a Cañon City home on Tuesday, August 9.

According to the Fremont County Coroner, the teen was identified as Adam Holt, 19, of Cañon City. No other information was immediately released, as the Coroner’s Office awaits autopsy and toxicology results.

On Tuesday morning, Cañon City Police responded to a home on Gold Canyon Road, which is in the area of Miners Road and McDaniel Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the man dead inside.