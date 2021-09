COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Get outdoors with Cheyenne Mountain State Park this Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual event encourages kids to get outside and learn about nature. Several activity stations will be set up including: archery, crafts, animal tracks, Leave No Trace and s’more making!

The event is free but a parks pass is required to enter the park. A daily pass can be purchased for $9.