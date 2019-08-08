No charges will be filed in crash that claimed CSP Trooper’s life

This incident may be sensitive to viewers so discretion is advised.

Nearly two months after a trooper with the Colorado State Patrol was killed in the line of duty, CSP and the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s office have announced no charges will be filed against the driver involved in the crash.

“The right thing to do is sometimes not easy or obvious” said George Brauchler, District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District.

Especially when it involves such a difficult loss.

37-year-old Trooper William Moden was investigating a crash on a rural stretch of Interstate 70, east of Denver on June 14, when he was hit and killed by another vehicle. Trooper Moden was a 12 year veteran of CSP.

In a detailed video released Thursday, Captain Mark Mason and Colonel Matthew Packard discuss the investigation following the crash, which guided Thursday’s decision.

“There is nothing more important to me than the safety of the men and women in this organization while they’re doing their jobs” said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “We wish to thank those that have supported us during this difficult process.”